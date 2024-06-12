Creative Planning Purchases 2,115 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 157,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,030,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 450.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. 1,010,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,204,944. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

