Creative Planning Acquires 22,636 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 1.30% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $50,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after buying an additional 494,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,656,000 after buying an additional 409,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after buying an additional 303,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,763,000 after buying an additional 219,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 9,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,113. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.