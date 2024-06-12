Creative Planning Acquires 20,424 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Creative Planning lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $104,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,161,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,775,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $934,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.23. 4,598,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,924. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.46 and a 200 day moving average of $507.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $456.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

