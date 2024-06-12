CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.27.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company's stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

