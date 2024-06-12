Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,017. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

