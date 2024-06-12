Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.