Contrasting Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Omega Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Omega Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.29%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 410.60%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $3.09 million 38.19 -$97.43 million ($1.67) -1.28 Coherus BioSciences $257.24 million 0.77 -$237.89 million ($0.78) -2.22

Omega Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics -1,868.35% -136.04% -44.21% Coherus BioSciences -19.64% N/A -33.10%

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27. It is also developing CHS-114, an investigational highly specific human afucosylated IgG1 monoclonal antibody selectively targeting CCR8, a chemokine receptor highly expressed on Treg cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME); and CHS-1000, an antibody targeting human ILT4 designed to improve anti-PD-1 clinical benefit by transforming an unfavorable TME to a more favorable TME. In addition, the company's licensed immuno-oncology programs include NZV930, an antibody designed to inhibit cluster of differentiation 73; and GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R for the treatment of solid tumors. Further, it offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. It collaboration agreement with Junshi Biosciences for the co-development and commercialization of toripalimab; agreement with Surface and Adimab LLC; license agreements with Bioeq AG and Genentech, Inc., as well as Vaccinex, Inc.; and out-licensing agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property No. 4 Limited. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

