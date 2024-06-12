Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,282,000. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 274,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,985,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. The company has a market cap of $284.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

