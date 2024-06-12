Continuum Advisory LLC Has $17.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $266.77. 2,758,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.06. The firm has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $268.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

