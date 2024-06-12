Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after buying an additional 569,534 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $443.00. 2,734,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,075. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.09 and a 200-day moving average of $450.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,439,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,965,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

