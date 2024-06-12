Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 5% Higher

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $322.80 and last traded at $316.14. Approximately 75,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 360,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

