Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a growth of 613.8% from the May 15th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,066. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

