Coastwise Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,017.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 835,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

