Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.89 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

