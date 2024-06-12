Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.89 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
