Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $317.88 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $317.88 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,674,174,513 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,248,050 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,672,927,211 with 12,078,059,297 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0249956 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $8,486,157.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

