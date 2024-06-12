Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $150.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Carvana Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $104.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92. Carvana has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,961,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,961,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,258,273 shares of company stock valued at $133,148,690. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 132.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 56.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

