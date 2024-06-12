Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Trading Down 5.9%

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $34.43. 46,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 57,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,939,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

