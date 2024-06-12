Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $73.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

