CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 797,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.