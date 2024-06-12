Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 4,572,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,111,723. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

