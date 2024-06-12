Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 516,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,212. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

