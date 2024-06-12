Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 131,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

