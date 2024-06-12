Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the May 15th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 1,974,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,686. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDI. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

