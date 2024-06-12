Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,030. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $477.57 million, a P/E ratio of -302.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.