Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,433,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $9,934,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. 244,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,788. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

