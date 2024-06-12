Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Brookfield Price Performance

TSE BN traded up C$1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,674. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.88. Brookfield has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$61.60.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of C$30.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.4293133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.