Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price at $74.80

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

