Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target at $67.57

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of CSR opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

