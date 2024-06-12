BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $7.48 Million Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 146,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000. SharkNinja accounts for 5.9% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,751,000. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,883,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SN traded up 2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 853,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is 69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 80.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

