Braidwell LP Has $496,000 Position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Braidwell LP lowered its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636,512 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 368,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,754. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

