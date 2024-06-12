Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Blue Moon Group Stock Performance
Shares of Blue Moon Group stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Wednesday. Blue Moon Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.
Blue Moon Group Company Profile
