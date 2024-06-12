Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Blue Moon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Moon Group stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Wednesday. Blue Moon Group has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Blue Moon Group Company Profile

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care and cleaner products, including fabric softener, machine wash, classic, bacteria and odor removal, sportswear exclusive, hand-wash exclusive, and special laundry, as well as pre-wash treatment, travel-exclusive pack, and stain remover; and anti-septic disinfectant, such as multi-purpose, fabric, and household sanitiser.

