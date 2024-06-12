BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 4,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,188. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.