BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:BIT traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 71,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $15.98.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
