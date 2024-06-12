BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
LON:BERI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 117 ($1.49). The company had a trading volume of 387,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,508. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £146.26 million, a P/E ratio of -661.11 and a beta of 1.02.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile
