BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:BERI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 117 ($1.49). The company had a trading volume of 387,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,508. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £146.26 million, a P/E ratio of -661.11 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

