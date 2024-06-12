Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.62.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Blackfinch Spring VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Company Profile
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
