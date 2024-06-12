BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $837.55 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $67,442.45 or 1.00007773 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $837.55 million and $1.20 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,920.2318917 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,210,907.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

