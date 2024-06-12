Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.51

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $59.34, with a volume of 85705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 233.5% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 183,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP increased its stake in Birkenstock by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth about $2,079,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

