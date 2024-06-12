Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

BIREF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 18,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

