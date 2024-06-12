BioRestorative Therapies’ (BRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 458,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,232. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 9,873.97% and a negative return on equity of 114.84%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

