Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,013 ($38.37) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bellway to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.63) to GBX 2,780 ($35.40) in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
