Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,013 ($38.37) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bellway to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.63) to GBX 2,780 ($35.40) in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,720 ($34.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.11, a PEG ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 1,903 ($24.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,898 ($36.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,634.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,642.69.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

