Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $249.67 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Beldex has a market cap of $249.67 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.21 or 0.05211398 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00048721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,967,026 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,587,032 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.