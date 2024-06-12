Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

BDC stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

