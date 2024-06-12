BayCom Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646. BayCom has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $222.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%. Analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

