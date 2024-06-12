Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

