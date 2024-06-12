Barclays Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

APD opened at $280.81 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

