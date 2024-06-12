Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.92

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 146710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 570.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 715,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 609,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.