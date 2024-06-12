BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of BAESY opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $18,702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

