B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

Equities researchers at ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. ThinkEquity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.