B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

Equities researchers at ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. ThinkEquity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
