AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is Alpha Square Group S LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpha Square Group S LLC lowered its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. AvidXchange comprises about 7.7% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 0.26% of AvidXchange worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,402,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 136,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,672,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,354 shares of company stock worth $4,078,669. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

