Avenir Corp Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Avenir Corp lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 0.9% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Trading Down 0.4 %
SBAC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.35. 902,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,221. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
